Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Calls Donald Trump Administration ‘A Sh**show In A Dumpster Fire’

George T. Conway III has spearheaded a group of conservative lawyers to challenge Trump.

Though his wife may have helped get Donald Trump elected, George Conway has never bit his tongue about his disdain for the president. Now, he is describing the Trump administration in especially colorful language.

Kellyanne Conway’s husband said this week that Trump’s administration is a “sh**show in a dumpster fire,” and that he no longer feels comfortable being a Republican because of what Trump has done to the party. Speaking to the Yahoo News podcast Skullduggery, Conway said that Trump has turned the Republican Party into a “personality cult” — and that he would not be comfortable voting for him again.

In the interview, Conway revealed that he was offered a top job in Trump’s Justice Department’s civil division, where he would have defended Trump’s administration in lawsuits. Conway, a top New York City lawyer, said he quickly reconsidered taking the job.

“I’m filling out the financial forms and it’s like — I forget what time of year it was, it was like late April — man, I’m thinking,” he said. “I’m watching this thing, and it’s like the administration is like a s***show in a dumpster fire. And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t know.'”

Conway has spearheaded the formation of a group encouraging conservative lawyers to take on what they see as Trump administration’s restriction of civil rights. The group, called Checks and Balances, was formed ahead of the 2018 convention of the highly influential conservative legal group The Federalist Society.

The group has the support of some top Republicans, including former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge and former acting Attorney General Pete Keisler, who served under George W. Bush.

As the Hill noted, Conway said that he wants to fight back against the “perception out there that conservative lawyers have essentially sold their souls for judges and regulatory reform.”

“We just want to be a voice speaking out, and to encourage others to speak out,” he said.

The members of Checks and Balances hope that they can form a bipartisan effort to protect the judiciary against what they perceive to be Trump’s abuses.

“It’s important that people from across the political spectrum speak out about the country’s commitment to the rule of law and the core values underlying it — that the criminal justice system should be nonpartisan and independent, that a free press and public criticism should be encouraged and not attacked,” Keisler said.

George Conway on how Kellyanne has reacted to his public attacks on Trump: "I don’t think she likes it. But I've told her, I don't like the administration so it's even."https://t.co/jYSRtv61ii — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 16, 2018

Donald Trump has also taken aim at George Conway. After Conway wrote an op-ed criticizing Trump’s decision to elevate Matthew Whitaker to acting Attorney General, Trump told reporters that Conway is only speaking out to “get publicity for himself.”