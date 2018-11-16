Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Killer Cleavage In Louis Vuitton Bikini & Fendi Shades In Hot Instagram Pics

Khloe Kardashian recently shared three photos of herself in a Louis Vuitton bikini and Fendi shades on Instagram, and she is looking sexier than ever. The reality star has a flair for style, and showed off her toned physique post-pregnancy. The birth of Khloe’s baby, True Thompson, has revealed a woman who’s confident, strong and sexy.

Khloe’s three pictures show an aerial view of her catching a tan, sitting with her legs open astride a stone wall. Another image features her lying down in a reclining pose. It seems as if Khloe is taking full advantage of the sun — as evidenced by her bronzed, athletic body.

The 34-year-old reality star donned a high-end bikini with the Louis Vuitton monogram. The black and brown hues of the underwire bikini cup form a surprising contrast to the wide royal blue bra band, and together with the tiny black bra straps, the bikini shows off Khloe’s cleavage to perfection.

It’s hard to believe that Khloe gave birth only seven months ago — amid much controversy — since her stomach shows no signs of pregnancy. Her stomach is toned and firm, a true testament to her fitness regime. The KUWTK star is also wearing black swimming tights, which cling to her thighs and backside.

Khloe rounded off her look with well-chosen accessories. She wears Fendi shades, a chunky bangle, and her diamond “mommy” bracelet. According to Hello Giggles, the bracelet was a gift from her friends Malika and Khadija Haqq. Khloe also sports her trademark large hoop earrings.

This time around, Khloe chose a sun-kissed look — opting to keep her makeup fairly natural. Her dewy pink lips pout seductively for the camera, and her manicured yellow nails are on point. Khloe’s tresses are caught up in a neat top knot, while the rest of her long blonde hair falls softly down about her shoulders, past her waist.

Khloe is currently filming the latest season of KUWTK. Although rumors are rife that she and Tristan Thompson have split, TMZ reported that they are still going strong. In fact, the publication says that she was supposed to have flown to Cleveland last week. However, the California wildfires kept her busy in L.A., and so she will return to Cleveland next week. It is alleged that she, Thompson, and baby True want to spend Thanksgiving together as a family.

The Kardashians recently celebrated Dream’s second birthday. Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and the rest of the family threw a glamorous party for Rob and Blac Chyna’s daughter. Kylie hosted the fairy-themed party at her Hidden Hills home.