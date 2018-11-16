Instagram’s ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In Revealing Playsuit, Flaunting Her Curves

Russian Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko is always trying to top her previous posts on the social media site, and it looks like her latest post may accomplish her goals. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” has posted several sexy shots this week that highlighted her notorious curves, but the newest photo she shared takes things up a notch.

Anastasiya Kvitko went back to the Oh Polly brand for her latest sizzling-hot Instagram post. As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, the social media phenom recently donned a denim dress from the fashion brand and it garnered a lot of love from her millions of followers.

Now, Kvitko is sharing a stunning look at the Oh Polly Tight on Cue Denim Bardot Playsuit in a khaki color and she is making jaws drop across the internet with this one. The off-the-shoulder romper has fold-over detailing at the bust and a belt at the waist along with short shorts and a zipper front.

While this romper would look sultry on anybody with the body to pull it off, it rises to an entirely new level on an hourglass figure like Anastasiya’s. Kvitko kept the front zipper low to show off her iconic cleavage and she was practically spilling out of the playsuit as a result.

Kvitko had the belt cinched tightly to highlight her tiny waist and her infamous booty filled out the playsuit in stunning fashion. Anastasiya kept her long, dark hair in its typical style, cascading down her back, and she wore thigh-high Fendi boots with the romper to create a sexy combination.

Anastasiya has nine million Instagram followers who flock to every post she makes and this one was no exception. Kvitko snagged more than 160,000 likes on the post in the first 15 hours, and 2,000 people commented about how beautiful she looked in the ensemble.

The Instagram model’s fans may recognize the Fendi boots from another look she recently wore. Earlier this month, Anastasiya walked the red carpet in New York City at a PrettyLittleThing event and paired her Fendi boots with a brown suede mini-dress.

Anastasiya Kvitko is determined to make a splash now that she’s living in Los Angeles, and it looks as if she’s well on her way to making it happen. The “Russian Kim Kardashian” knows how to make an ordinary outfit look sizzling-hot and she obviously knows her way around a bikini or low-cut ensemble. Her 9 million Instagram fans clearly love what she’s sharing and chances are good that she’ll have something new and equally as sexy to reveal to them quite soon.