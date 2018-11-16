Kim Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Is Only Remorseful For Cheating Because It Affected His Job

'I think he's more embarrassed that he looks stupid.'

Is Tristan Thompson full of fake apologies? Kim Kardashian West certainly thinks so!

On the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Thompson’s cheating drama is currently playing out for the world to see. E! just released the trailer for Sunday night’s new episode and it’s revealed that Kim doesn’t think that Tristan is being genuine in his apology to sister Khloe Kardashian.

In the clip, Kardashian is chatting with her mom Kris Jenner and her cousin Cici Bussey as she reveals that she doesn’t think Tristan is totally sincere in his apology.

“I told him, ‘I think you’re more remorseful because it’s affecting your job. I think he’s more embarrassed that he looks stupid ’cause the public and booing him. And I think it’s more of that than anything and I told him that.”

It’s also revealed that Tristan apologized to the whole entire Kardashian family but unfortunately for viewers, the apology was not caught on film. However, Kim explains everything that went down off-camera and said that at first, the conversation was going “ok” but later things got heated, especially after Kris reminded Tristan that Khloe’s family will always have her back.

“Then he got mad because my mom was like, ‘You can make your decision. If you want to live this life of dating these Instagram whores and doing your thing, live that life,'” Kim explained. “Mom’s like, ‘If this doesn’t work out with you guys, we’re always going to rise up.'”

Another sad part of the talk, as Kris explains, came with something that Khloe said. During the family meeting, the mother of one said that she didn’t just have a baby with Tristan for the sake of having a baby, she had a baby with him in hopes of creating a family and starting a life together. The cheating scandal totally blindsided her and it’s obviously been something that has been hard on the whole family, especially since it has played out so publicly.

And while it’s still relatively unclear whether or not Khloe and Tristan will remain together indefinitely, the Inquisitr recently shared that the pair will spend Thanksgiving together with their daughter True Thompson. The trio will celebrate turkey day in Cleveland. Kardashian and baby True have been splitting their time between her home outside of Los Angeles and between Cleveland, where Thompson plays with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe has already attended a few of Tristan’s games this year in support, but the couple is still trying to work on their relationship and it’s unclear what the future holds.