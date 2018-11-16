Gisele Bundchen Puts Her Abs On Display In A White Crop Top While Doing Yoga

Gisele showed off her amazing body as did a little outdoor yoga.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is showing off her amazing body – and her amazing yoga moves – in a new photo posted to her Instagram account. The star posted the snap of herself to her account on November 16 as she flaunted her seriously toned body and shared an inspiring message about life and purpose with her 14.8 million followers.

The picture showed Gisele, who’s the wife of football superstar Tom Brady, sporting a white crop top which perfectly showcased her very impressive flat stomach and obvious abs.

Pulling the yoga move known as the Warrior Two, Gisele teamed her white top with blue pants that split all the way down the side to reveal her toned leg as she got in a little zen time in the outdoors. She also had her hair tied back away from her face as she stared off into the distance.

Writing in the caption of the yoga photo, 38-year-old Bundchen shared a message about reaching her goals and going for what she wants, writing in both English and her native language of Portuguese.

“The life I live today is an accumulation of dozens of conscious decisions,” the mom of two told her almost 15 million followers on the social media site this week. “When I was younger, I took advantage of the doors that swung open for me. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to push the doors open—for myself.”

Gisele then continued in her inspiring message about life, adding, “If we make choices more consciously, and with greater self-awareness, we will find ourselves more closely aligned to our purpose in life, whatever it may be.”

She then finished off the caption by writing the hashtag “lessonsbygisele.”

Bundchen’s message about finding her purpose comes shortly after the star spoke candidly about her decision to part ways with the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret after previously being one of the line’s most famous and notable models.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Per the Independent, the star revealed earlier this month that she decided to call time on her relationship with the brand after realizing that she started to feel increasingly uncomfortable walking the runway in nothing but her underwear.

“As time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong,” she shared in the book, revealing that after the first five years she became increasingly insecure posing in her lingerie.

Bundchen then added in Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life that she would say, “Give me a tail, a cape, wings – please, anything to cover me up a little!”

Gisele also explained that she found herself at a different place in her life when she left the brand and “wasn’t sure [she] wanted to continue working there.”

But while she may have been less comfortable posing for Victoria’s Secret, the star has still been showing off her amazing body on Instagram.

As the Inquisitr reported back in July, the supermodel proudly showed off her bikini body in a fun two-piece during a trip to the beach as she celebrated her birthday.