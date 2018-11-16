Adam Levine Refuses To Confirm Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Appearance On ‘Ellen’

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was playing it very coy on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when the television personality asked him about the rumors that the band will be the headline act at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019.

As People reported, Levine skirted around the question, seeming to both confirm and deny the rumor, while asserting that he could do neither of those things.

“It’s a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor. And the rumor is a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing.”

But he continued, only making the crowd buzz more as he continued to tease that he may well be taking the stage at the prestigious event.

“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a great event, and there’s gonna be a band performing — or an artist of some kind, at halftime and it’s gonna be great regardless of who it is,” he said. “Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative cause I don’t know who I’m talking about. If it were me, I’d be excited, I’d be nervous.”

Back in September, an anonymous source claimed that Maroon 5 had been confirmed to be performing during the event, but the NFL quickly came forward with a statement to say that no acts had been officially confirmed.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

If Maroon 5 does headline the halftime show next year, it’ll be the band’s first ever appearance at the event. The 2018 installment headlined with Justin Timberlake for the second time, and the 2017 show featured Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken to the halftime stage in recent years include the likes of Beyonce, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Missy Elliot, Bruno Mars, and Lenny Kravitz.

After he refused to confirm the rumors, Levine also chatted to DeGeneres about his wife Behati Prinsloo, who recently walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show despite giving birth to their second daughter earlier this year. The singer shared how in awe of his wife he is for everything she has achieved, also calling her “the best person ever. Ever.”