Archaeologists Discover Lost Greek City Of Tenea That Was Built By Prisoners Of The Trojan War

Archaeologists have just discovered what is believed to be the lost Greek city of Tenea which was reputedly built by prisoners of the Trojan War after they were captured by King Agamemnon of Mycenae sometime around the 12th or 13th Century BC and allowed to build their own city.

As the BBC has reported, scattered around this southern Peloponnese site archaeologists have found the remnants of a housing settlement, numerous burial sites, jewelry, coins and a host of other ancient artifacts. Up until the present day, archaeologists believed they had a very good idea of where the city of Tenea was, yet with no direct evidence, they were unable to back up their claims with any solid proof.

Archaeologists first began their excavation work close to what is now the village of Chiliomodi in 2013 and it was only recently between September and October of 2018 that they first hit upon “proof of the existence” of the lost Greek city of Tenea.

After the discovery of seven graves, some of which were found to contain extravagant jewelry and vases, lead archaeologist Elena Korka determined that it was stunningly clear that these prisoners of the Trojan War were “remarkably affluent.”

According to CNN, Korka explained that these are still very early days in terms of excavating and exploring the history of Tenea.

“It is significant that the remnants of the city, the paved roads, the architectural structure, came to light. We’ve found evidence of life and death, and all this is just a small part of the history of the place. The coming years will allow us to evaluate where we stand.”

At the lost settlement of Tenea, archaeologists have so far unearthed a large number of building facilities that span 672 meters (2,204 feet) which were discovered to have children buried within its walls. This, according to Korka, was also useful in helping archaeologists to determine that this was the city they had been searching for.

“We found child burials; during the Roman times it was very strict where you bury the dead, and only babies were allowed to be kept inside buildings in the city — all the rest had to be buried outside.”

In the ruins of the buildings themselves, stone floors were discovered along with pieces of marble and clay, and the walls had mortar in them and appeared to be very well-built. A pythamphorae, which is a large jar that is used for storing items, was uncovered in these buildings and so too was a clay pipeline that archaeologists believe would have been used for sewage purposes.

Because Tenea was perfectly situated on a major trade route between Argos and Corinth, it was evident that their pottery was very much influenced by far-flung regions, as Korka noted.

“The city had distinctive pottery shapes with eastern influences, maintained contacts with both east and west and had its own thinking, which, to the extent that it could, shaped its own policies.”

Archaeologists will be very busy in the time to come continuing with their excavations in Tenea, and it is hoped that a topographical map of this ancient city will eventually emerge at the conclusion of the work here.