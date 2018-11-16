Chris Watts’ Mistress Opens Up About Her Affair Ahead Of Sentencing

The mistress of admitted murderer Chris Watts has broken her silence. Nicole Kessinger, 30, has spoken to the Denver Post in an exclusive interview about the nature of her relationship with Watts, and how she had no idea the Watts family was still a tight-knit unit at the time of the August murders.

“He’s a liar. He lies about everything,” she told the outlet.

Watts, who has recently plead guilty of murder to avoid the death penalty, met Kessinger at the same Anadarko oil and gas site where Watts had buried his wife and two small children. Shan’ann Watts, 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder, was found buried at the site. Daughters 4-year old Bella and 3-year old Celeste were found in oil tanks on the same property.

Watts and Kessinger would see each other a few times a week in an Anadarko common room. The two began their relationship in July, when Kessinger was lead to believe that Watts was a newly single father, having recently finalized his divorce to Shan’ann and looking for an apartment for himself and his two daughters. No mention of the baby on the way. Watts never told Kessinger that his wife was pregnant.

“When he spoke to me, he was very soft-spoken. He appeared to be a good listener,” Kessinger told the Denver Post.

On August 13, Watts would text Kessinger and tell her that Shan’ann took his daughters to a play date and that they had never returned. As the events unfolded and the media got involved, Kessinger learned that, in fact, Watts had never been divorced and Shan’ann was pregnant. “He made me believe that he was doing all of the things that a rational man and good father would do,” as she told the Denver Post.

RJ Sangosti / Getty Images

Time passed and Shan’ann and the girls had not been found, Kessinger reached out to the Weld County Sheriff’s office to tell them about the string of lies, about Watts’ coverup of his alleged divorce, and of the short-lived affair. Police arrested Watts on August 15.

“I just felt so, so sad,” Kessinger admitted. “I don’t think there is a logical explanation for what he did,” Kessinger added to the Denver Post. “It’s a senseless act, and it’s horrific.”

Watts is currently awaiting sentencing for the murders of his wife and two daughters. On November 6, he plead guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a dead body, People Magazine reports.