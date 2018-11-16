Cardi B Admits That She Misses Her Pregnancy Curves

Cardi said she's 'sad' about her post-baby weight loss & actually wants to put some pounds back on.

Though many new moms may be hoping to drop a few pounds after giving birth, Cardi B is admitting in a recent Instagram Live video that she’s actually not so happy about the weight she’s lost since welcoming her first child into the world back in July. Per Entertainment Tonight, Cardi even went so far as to claim that her weight loss has been “depressing” her and making her feel “sad” to the point that she now wants to put some weight back on.

“I cannot stop losing weight and it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth I did everything to lose my baby weight,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper told her more than 35 million followers on the social media site during a recent live stream with her fans.

Cardi revealed that she drank special teas to suppress her appetite after giving birth to her daughter, named Kulture, but is now wishing that she could actually gain some of her pregnancy weight back.

“Now that I lost all the baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight,” she explained, but claimed that she can’t seem to put the pounds back on because she has “a terrible appetite” and can even sometimes go 24 hours without eating anything.

The new mom then went on to tell fans that she doesn’t like looking “too skinny” because she felt she looked that way when she was a teenager.

“That’s been really depressing me, making me sad, my weight,” Cardi said in the video. “I have my six pack right now, but I need my thighs though.”

The star previously told fans on the social media site earlier this year that she felt as though she’d lost too much of the weight she gained while pregnant with her first child.

Last month, the rapper posted a photo of herself posing in a black crop top while showing off her abs to Instagram and wrote in the caption that she was ready to “gain back” a few pounds following her tea diet.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Shortly after posting the message about her post-baby body, The Sun reported that the star showed off all her weight loss in a metallic, curve-hugging catsuit while out celebrating her 26th birthday, which happened on October 11, with partner Offset.

Cardi showed off her amazing body in a seriously plunging silver bodysuit and matching silver pants while enjoying a night on the town in celebration of her big day, just four months after becoming a mom. The star also rocked a large black baseball cap and huge chain around her neck that spelled out her name.