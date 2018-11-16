Shania Twain Talks About The Time She Peed Herself On Stage

Shania Twain just revealed that she once peed herself on stage. The star related the incident during an interview on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, November 15. She and Patricia Arquette were guests on the show. But perhaps even more impressive is how the 53-year-old beauty covered it up so that nobody suspected a thing.

“I was very clever in this one moment. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself, and the puddle, I just knocked my glass of water over.”

Apparently, Twain’s stars were aligned that day, and she could disguise her mishap quite cleverly, per E! News. Two key factors helped her cover up her live pee performance: a glass of water was standing close by, and she was properly dressed for the occasion. She explained how she remained dry even though she technically wet herself.

“I was wearing a skirt, thank goodness. “I stood up, it all came out, I was dry.”

The country singer also admitted that this wasn’t the first time that she found herself in a spot of trouble due to her bathroom urges. She told Cohen that she experienced an equally embarrassing moment while she was in a hotel in Rome with her husband.

She had gone to bed naked, and then woke in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. She said that the room was small, and in the dark, she opened the wrong door. She opened the door to the hallway and was stuck outside her hotel room half-naked.

“I was in Rome with my husband. “I get out of bed. I went to bed naked that night, and I had to go for a pee and I opened up the wrong door and I ended up in the hallway. “And I’m knocking on the door, ‘Let me in.'”

Luckily for Shania, this story also had a happy ending. Her husband asked her what she was doing out there, and she replied that she was sure that the bathroom was behind that particular door.

Twain also talked about her friendships with Nicki Minaj and Harry Styles. She said that she had met Minaj at Coachella. Twain said that when she complimented Minaj on her singing voice, Minaj humbly said that she was not really a singer.

Sad to be leaving NY! pic.twitter.com/ZncEg52dPZ — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) November 15, 2018

Styles has always been very vocal about his admiration for Twain, according to Vogue. He has said that both his music and his fashion were influenced by the singer.