Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Rocks A White String Bikini For Swimwear Shoot

Candice rocked a white bikini from her own line in a skin-baring new photo.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off some serious skin in the latest snap she shared with fans from her latest collection from her own swimwear line. The Victoria’s Secret model gave fans a look at another piece from her collection on her Instagram account on November 15, which showed her rocking a white two-piece as she posed outdoors in the sun.

The newest bikini photo shared by Swanepoel on social media showed her wearing high-waisted bottoms that almost reached as high as her waist alongside a matching top with thin string straps.

Candice then accessorized her light bikini look with two wooden bangles on each hand as she posed with her hand on her head while leaning up against a wall and throwing a sultry look to the camera.

Her signature blonde hair was left down for the photoshoot and flowed down to her waist as the mom of two arched her back to show off her best pose.

Writing in the caption, Swanepoel confirmed that the piece is from her swimsuit range called Tropic of C. She told her 12.7 million followers “Rise and shine” with a sunshine emoji before tagging the official Instagram account of the line and also revealing the location of the shoot as Utah’s Amangiri.

Candice has been sharing several looks at different bikinis from her swimwear line on her social media account over the past few days.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Swanepoel – who gave birth to her second child with fiance Hermann Nicoli just five months ago – was most recently rocking a pretty unique satin bikini from the collection in a picture posted for her millions of followers.

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared photos of Candice modeling another high-waisted look during the Utah photoshoot.

In photos posted earlier this week, the mom of two showed off her amazing body in a skimpy two-piece from the range as she announced on her Instagram page that the brand new Resort 2019 collection of swimwear was now available to buy.

Swanepoel recently opened up about what inspired her to create her own swimwear line in an interview with Fashionista where she explained that she designed the line of bikinis and swimsuits to be accessible to women of all shapes and sizes.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

“I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes,” she explained. “Even though you don’t see a lot of structure with padding or cups — that’s why I’m so crazy about the fabric — [the top] still holds you in.”

The bikini photos come shortly after Daily Mail reported that Candice returned to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the 2018 show, rocking a number of different lingerie looks mere months after becoming a mom for the second time.