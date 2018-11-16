Farrah Abraham Challenged By ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry To Boxing Match

Kailyn Lowry, star of Teen Mom 2, has challenged co-star Farrah Abraham to a boxing match, according to TMZ. Though Lowry and Abraham have a history of battling verbally, this throwdown is, of course, for charity.

“I’d fight Farrah in the ring,” Lowry, 26, said in July, as Radar Online reported. The Teen Mom co-stars had spent the summer embroiled in a social media war against one another, even Abraham’s father stepped in, commenting on Lowry’s weight. Lowry clapped telling fans, “Ya’ll coming for Michael about my weight. But I’d be willing to drop weight for that fight so it’s not a problem.”

Abraham responded to Radar saying, “Those who bully would not be a fit for an anti-bullying match. The Teen Mom cast is riddled with negativity, bullying and acts that are unhealthy. I look forward to going into the ring with someone with great integrity so it’s a great boxing match for all to watch!”

Abraham had recently been training for another celebrity throwdown that she dropped out of, as the Inquisitr previously reported. The 27-year-old was set to face Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, star of Flavor of Love, in the ring on November 1o, but allegedly called the match due to not having her demands met. That fight was scheduled to raise funds for a charity that supports bullying awareness.

“She wanted 30 rooms, flights for six people, she was very demanding and difficult to work with,” a source close to the Teen Mom OG star told Radar Online. Damon Feldman, the man behind the celebrity scuffles, told TMZ that any legal threats or cease and desist letters made against Abraham for backing out of her fight with “Hoopz” will be let go if she signs the deal and gets in the ring with Lowry.

No word yet if Abraham will be taking Lowry up on her offer. Abraham is currently in the Maldives vacationing with daughter Sophia. The reality starlet has been sharing snaps of their retreat on her Instagram, showing off their trips to the swimming pool, floating games of chess, and eating a lavish breakfast in the ocean. Abraham also wowed her fans with a video of her exiting the ocean, paddling up to her bungalow in a stringy thong, fruity drink in hand.

Lowry, on the other hand, is ready to go and set to sign her end of the deal with promoter Damon Feldman today.