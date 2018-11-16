Chrissy Teigen Hauls Luna’s Potty Training Toilet Everywhere During John Legend’s Tour

An additional member of the team has joined singer John Legend, his wife Chrissy Teigen, and their daughter Luna on Legend’s latest tour–a mini potty training toilet. Teigen shared several photos and videos on her Instagram Stories of herself and Legend’s crew carrying the toilet around, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In one photo, Teigen is shown carrying Luna in one arm and the white ceramic-looking potty in the other, standing in the middle of what looks like a hotel or event center hallway. The model-turned-chef doesn’t seem phased by the motherly duty at all and still looks fabulous, even with a toilet in her arm. She is wearing a black dress and knee-high boots, while her daughter sports an adorable brown peacoat, dress, and Mary Janes.

Luna’s potty is a Summer Infant My Size Potty, according to Summer Infant’s website. It even flushes like a real toilet.

“Potty training on tour,” Teigen added to the photo.

The following video shows the potty riding in the back seat of a tour van between two crew members. Finally, in a third video, Teigen waits outside the van as a crew member carries the toilet out with her. Teigen can be heard giggling in the background.

The family is currently on the road for Legend’s A Legendary Christmas tour, which just kicked off in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday, according to Tampa Bay Times. Legend’s 24-stop tour will move throughout the U.S. and end in San Diego, California, on December 30.

Legend posted a photo on Instagram from his first night of the tour. In the holiday spirit, the singer was pictured on stage in a green suit.

“A great start to the tour!!” he captioned the post.

In addition to the Legendary Christmas tour, the power couple will also host an NBC special, A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy. During the special, Teigen and Legend will go door to door caroling in a Los Angeles suburb, a previous Inquisitr story reported. Legend will also perform songs from his new album, A Legendary Christmas.

Queer Eye‘s Fab Five Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness will appear on the special. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Fab Five will attempt to video chat with Teigen, but Luna answers the phone instead.

Accompanying Teigen and Legend on their caroling adventure are a few special guests, such as Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis, Kenan Thompson, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Meghan Trainor, and more. A Legendary Christmas With John and Chrissy will air on Wednesday, November 28, at 10 p.m. There will also be a repeat on Wednesday, December 12 at 10 p.m.

Legend is also scheduled to perform live during the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 28.