Michelle Obama Tells Jimmy Kimmel Her Memoir ‘Becoming’ Is Better Than Barack’s

Michelle Obama has been riding the success of her new memoir Becoming, and as part of her press run, she stopped by the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. The former first lady discussed a subject that many Americans have wondered themselves — what life has been like for her and Barack Obama since they left the White House. According to Entertainment Tonight, Michelle was quick to say that their life is anything but exciting these days and that they even consider themselves “boring.”

Michelle added that the former U.S. president is currently working on a book too, but when Jimmy asked her if they ever fought over any juicy anecdote, Michelle took a clever jab at her own husband.

“You know, since my book came first… he lost. [I got first dibs] on all the good stuff,” she grinned.

The late-night comedian then asked her if the idea of Oprah not including Barack Obama’s book in her famous book club would “cause a rift” in their relationship, considering Michelle’s Becoming was added to the coveted list.

“It might hurt his feelings but he’ll get over it,” Michelle joked.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jimmy also had a special game prepared for the former first lady, who is always down for some TV fun.

Because Michelle made sure to behave and carefully measure every word during the eight years she spent in the White House, Jimmy thought now that she’s no longer occupying the role of first lady, she should “cut loose” and deliver all sorts of hilarious statements. The late-night comedian then gave her a series of funny lines, and the 54-year-old could not contain her laughter as she delivered them while looking straight into the camera.

“I’ve never eaten a vegetable,” she giggled. Michelle is known for leading a healthy lifestyle. She then took aim at the Bush family, who lived in the White House before the Obamas.

“The whole eight years we were in the White House, we used Laura Bush’s Netflix password.”

“Laura, sorry, send me the bill,” she jokingly added.

She also poked fun at her own children, saying “I’m not sure which one’s Sasha and which one’s Malia.” The Becoming author then explained that her two daughters hate when she messes up their names and that Sasha even has a trick when she wants to grab her mother’s attention — calling her by her full name instead of “mom!”

But the crowd laughed the hardest at her final line.