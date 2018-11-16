Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares The Sweetest Message For His Pregnant Wife After Huge Honor

Mike Fisher shared a heart-melting message for his wife after she was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared the sweetest gushing message for his pregnant wife after she was honored by being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on November 15. Taking to Instagram to share sweet photos of the country superstar at the event, Fisher couldn’t help but praise his “humble” wife after seeing her take to the stage to be recognized.

“Congrats @carrieunderwood on the Oklahoma hall of fame induction! God has given you one of the best voices, crazy work ethic and platform you’ve never taken for granted,” Mike told his wife via Instagram.

“You’ve remained humble in all the success and never craved the attention or fame one bit. Thanks for always being the small town girl from Oklahoma even [though you’re] one of the biggest stars!” he then added, sweetly telling Carrie – who’s currently pregnant with their second child – “Love you lots!”

Mike and Carrie are very vocal about their Christian faith, and the former NHL star then signed off his post by writing, “Ephesians 3:20 Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think.”

The ex-Nashville Predators ice hockey star also shared two photos of Underwood at the event in her home state, including one of her smiling from ear to ear while up on stage and then posing with singer and fellow Oklahoman Bryan White who was on hand to induct her.

Carrie was proudly showing off her baby bump as she attended the Oklahoma Hall of Fame event with her husband, sporting a glamorous black floor-length gown with black embellishments and mesh sleeves.

The star also opted to wear her blonde hair in an up-do one day after showing off a slightly shorted hairdo while co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards with fellow country star Brad Paisley.

As reported by People this week, Underwood and Brad took the opportunity at the big awards show – which aired live from Nashville across the U.S. on ABC on November 14 – to announce that she and her husband are expecting a second baby boy together. The singer also took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year on the night and performed her latest hit “Love Wins.”

Fisher and Underwood celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary earlier this year and are already parents to their 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Carrie was initially supposed to be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame last year but had to cancel her appearance and induction after falling on some steps outside her home. The fall left her with more than 40 stitches in her face and a broken wrist.

Since then, Inquisitr shared that Underwood revealed that the nasty fall topped off a terrible year for her personally after she tragically also experienced three consecutive miscarriages while trying to get pregnant with her second child.