Netflix Is Streaming These Fabulous Holiday Movies Right Now

Netflix is getting into the holiday spirit with new films that will make you feel warm and cozy over this most wonderful time of the year.

For years when fans wanted some good old-fashioned holiday films, they turned to the Hallmark Channel. Netflix has decided to dip their toes into this lucrative market with tons of holiday movies and television episodes that are available to stream right now.

Us Weekly has compiled a list of those holiday flicks that you should not miss through November and December.

The entertainment website has provided a guide to the new holiday movies coming to Netflix and when they’ll arrive.

The Holiday Calendar (streaming now)

Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) plays a talented photographer in this original film, who is struggling to find her place when she’s gifted a magical advent calendar from her grandfather (Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us).

The Princess Switch (Beginning Friday, November 16)

Vanessa Hudgens (High School Musical) plays both a Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess who find out they are twins and decide to swap places for the holidays.

The Christmas Chronicles (Beginning Thursday, November 22)

Kurt Russell plays Santa Claus in this film who has to work with two kids who accidentally crash his sleigh right before the holiday season.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Beginning Friday, November 30)

After getting engaged last Christmas, Amber (Rose McIver) readies herself for her walk down the aisle with the Prince of Aldovia (Ben Lamb).

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Beginning Friday, November 30)

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will host all-star bakers to compete in a holiday confection contest.

Nailed It! Holiday! (Beginning Friday, December 7)

Culinary hosts Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres will helm a six-episode special that will include holiday-themed challenges for its participants.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Beginning Friday, December 7)

Neo Yokio will star in a top secret Christmas special. No information has been given regarding the storyline for the film as yet.

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Beginning Friday, December 7)

Just for kids, Lobo finds fun and surprises when their favorite cousin arrives for a surprise visit. Lobo’s pal Glorb just wants to be multiple places at once.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Beginning Friday, December 14)

This Sabrina special will take place during the Church of Night’s celebration of the winter solstice, where families and friends gather to sing carols and tell ghost stories.

Check Netflix for other holiday specials as well from last year and holiday-themed television shows and movies from years past.