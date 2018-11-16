Ashley Graham Says Kim Kardashian Saved Her From Major Embarrassment At The Met Gala

Even super gorgeous and incredibly famous celebrities need a little help from their friends sometimes.

And that was exactly the case with Ashley Graham at the Met Gala last year, as the Daily Mail reported. The plus-size model stopped by the set of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Thursday and described the awkward moment when Kim Kardashian helped her avoid a potentially embarrassing red carpet moment by picking food out of her teeth.

Ashley, 31, told Jimmy that when she got together with Kim to record for her podcast Pretty Big Deal, the two discussed the incident.

“When she came on I was fan-girling, and in the middle of my fan-girling I was like ‘Then you picked spinach out of my teeth!'” she recalled.

“And she was like ‘Girl, I wasn’t going to let you walk around the Met with spinach in your teeth.’ We’re hanging out at the Met and she’s literally like [mimes reaching over] ‘You have spinach in your teeth.’ Like that, like how I just did!” she dished.

The Sports Illustrated model was so taken aback by the situation that she even shared it with her Twitter followers that very same night, writing “@KimKardashian just picked spinach out of my teeth.. my first #MetGala has officially been MADE!”

For her Tonight appearance, Ashley wore a knee-length crimson gown with a halter neck, which she paired with partially-transparent stilettos that added a few inches to her already pretty tall 5-foot 9-inch frame. She styled her brunette locks into a messy ponytail and kept her makeup game pretty simple by sporting a classic smoky eye, a pale rose lipstick, and subtle rouge and highlighter.

The star’s podcast has featured other major names apart from Kim, including Amy Schumer, Gwyneth Paltrow, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and YouTuber Lilly Singh.

“I’ve had many deep and thoughtful conversations with incredible game changers whom I admire, which is why I decided to start this podcast so everyone can join in and discuss the topics that matter to us most with people who are pretty big deals,” she once told the Hollywood Reporter.

And it seems like Ashley learned a thing or two with her pal Kim — including fashion advice. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model attempted the “boob taping” trick first turned famous by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and shared the whole experience with her fans on Instagram.