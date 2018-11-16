Meghan Markle Slammed For Her French Tuck And Ripped Jeans

‘When men do it, it’s because we are basically slobs and we don’t even notice. When women do it, it’s because they want to appear fashionable.’

Meghan Markle has been slammed by a 75-year-old BBC presenter for not tucking her shirt in properly and wearing jeans with holes in them.

You may or may not be familiar with the phrase “French Tuck.” It’s what happens when you slightly tuck a portion of your shirts into your pants or skirts. Fashion conscious types enjoy the French Tuck because it gives a laid-back air to someone’s outfit. Done right it can make the wearer look a little taller and a tad sophisticated. Done wrong it makes you look like a scruffy slob.

As someone with her eye on what’s hot and what’s not, Meghan is a huge convert of the French Tuck and is often pictured rocking the exotic look.

Not everyone is a fan, though. The BBC’s John Humphrys believes both the French Tuck and ripped jeans suggest, if not certain slovenly habits on behalf of the wearers, then definite differences between males and females.

The Daily Mail reports that the 75-year-old snapped, “Anyone who does not believe women and men are equal is a moron. Equal but different. I have four words to support that view. The first two are ‘French Tuck.’ That, I’m told, is the latest fashion trend — wearing your shirt with one half tucked in your waistband, and the other half hanging free.

“When men do it, it’s because we are basically slobs and we don’t even notice. When women do it, it’s because they want to appear fashionable. Apparently Meghan Markle does it, and you don’t get a greater endorsement of a fashion trend than that. The other two words are ‘ripped jeans’. And with that, I rest my case.”

As high-street fashion icons, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle know all about the importance of looking good in skinny jeans. The two duchesses enjoy nothing more than to strut amongst their subjects in a pair of tight-fitting denims, but could Meghan and Kate’s love of skinny jeans cause the royal fashionistas severe health problems?

Apparently so. According to experts, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s trademark “Duchesses of Denim” image may not be as carefree and healthy as it looks, and their favored tighter-than-tight jeans could cause them both problems in the ball gown and silk glove wearing twilight of their golden years.

Maybe there’ll come a time when Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are forced to hang up the ripped denim and look to Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe for a little inspiration. You can bet your bottom dollar, there’ll be no skinny jeans or French Tucks to be found there.