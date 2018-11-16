Halsey Goes Braless In Sheer Catsuit Outfit At The Latin Grammy Awards

Halsey decided to take a fashion tip from her close pal, Bella Hadid, paying tribute to her friend by wearing the same Moschino number at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards as the Victoria’s Secret model rocked on the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week just two months ago.

The 24-year-old singer looked smoking hot in the entirely sheer catsuit outfit, which featured a sensual corset-style bodice and was embroidered with scribbles, as she presented an award at the LGAs in Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the Daily Mail, Halsey’s daring look flashed her black high-waist underwear, but she decided to go braless for the occasion.

She completed the look with a pair of black stilettos, just like her bestie Bella did way back in September. The pop star chose some pretty bold accessories, such as a statement choker necklace and a metallic cuff bracelet. Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, styled her short crop with a blunt fringe and opted for a classic makeup look that included smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The “Him & I” hitmaker beamed as she stood next to Puerto Rican musician Pedro Capo, and the two presented the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist, which went to Colombian singer and rising reggaeton star Karol G.

Halsey presented the award for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys on Thursday. Ethan Miller / Getty Images for LARAS

Halsey also had the honor of performing at the awards ceremony, and she took to the stage with Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra for a powerful bilingual performance. The pop princess, who switched to an all-white ensemble for the performance, joined forces with Yatra for a medley that consisted of hits “My Only One,” (or “No Hay Nadie Más,”) and ending with “Without Me.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Yatra said that their joint effort would be a “representation of the stages of a relationship, from the start to the end,” and also discussed what it was like to work with his American counterpart.

“I can tell you guys, we’re performing her favorite song and my favorite song. It’s just such a spectacular moment sharing the stage with her,” he said.

“She’s amazing, so sweet, so nice and there is this great feeling with both songs because we are telling the whole part of a relationship, the way it starts and the way it ends, sometimes. With both of these songs, Latin Grammys did a whole montage.”