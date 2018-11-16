Kylie Jenner Shows Off Booty And Abs In Saucy New Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner was seen venting to sister Kim Kardashian about her post-baby body on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but it seems like the 21-year-old has finally embraced her curvier figure.

Kylie shared a series of racy snaps with her 119 million Instagram followers, in which she’s seen flashing her ample cleavage and toned abs, as well as showing off her world-famous derriere, while walking towards her luxury SUV. The KUWTK star looked every bit the modern business woman as she wore a figure-hugging white pinstriped suit, with nothing but a matching bralet underneath that showed her assets, and completed the look with a pair of cool white sneakers. Kylie wore her white-blonde locks in a sleek low bun, and opted for a striking red lipstick that totally elevated the whole look.

She also carried a little Kylie Cosmetics makeup bag as she posed for the sexy snaps. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has recently been promoting her latest holiday collection, and she posted a picture on her Instagram page alongside the caption, “My 3rd annual HOLIDAY COLLECTION is around the corner.. thank you for the love and continuous support i feel so blessed #November19th stay tuned on my stories for the reveal!”

And while fans have grown accustomed to Kylie’s blonde locks, it seems like she might be ready to go back to her natural hair color. In a previous Instagram post, the mother-of-one is seen striking a sexy pose while wearing only a cheetah-print lace bra and a silver sparkly mini-skirt. But the picture is a major throwback moment, as Kylie was still sporting her natural dark hair in a pre-baby Stormi time. She captioned the photo: “almost ready for my dark hair #Throwback.”

Kylie’s boyfriend and father of her baby girl Travis Scott was recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about his relationship with the makeup mogul and the birth of their daughter. The rapper also described how it was to be in the delivery room for the birth of their baby alongside momager Kris Jenner.

“It was so scary. This is actually my first delivery room. She’s walking me through this whole process,” he told Ellen.

“There’s this thing called the placenta that I’ve just been hearing about. Oh my God. So I was fearful of that.”

Luckily for him, 63-year-old Kris was there to help guide them through the whole process. Travis and Kylie welcomed their baby girl Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018.