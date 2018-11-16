Gretchen Wilson Was Set To Appear On ‘DWTS’ Before August Arrest, Per ‘The Blast’

The ‘Redneck Woman’ was going to trade in her cowboy boots for dancing shoes.

Country singer Gretchen Wilson was reportedly ready to revive her career with a stint on the current season of Dancing With the Stars. However, the 45-year-old’s August arrest got her cut from the cast, according to a new report from the Blast.

Back on August 21, the “Redneck Woman” vocalist was arrested and charged with breach of peace after she became belligerent and caused a disturbance while being questioned by the police about an incident that occurred on board an airplane headed into Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Allegedly, Wilson had to use the restroom during the flight and knocked on the door after waiting for a while. When the woman inside the lavatory came out, she wildly swung the door open and may have hit the musician (she was later seen receiving a Band-Aid from flight attendants). The two then exchanged some words, and the woman eventually complained to the crew about Wilson.

“I’m saddened by the whole thing. I don’t know that I could say — I mean, I’m embarrassed that that situation got to where it was, but not personally,” Wilson told Taste of Country a week after the arrest.

“It’s been really frustrating for me not to be able to talk about it because people who know me know that I just wanna get it straight. I’m reading all of these headlines and am like, ‘Oh gosh, it’s so wrong. It’s all so wrong!'”

In September, the Tennessee resident appeared in a Connecticut courtroom and had the charge dismissed after she agreed to donate $500 to a charity for injured crime victims, reported the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, the Blast‘s sources said that after the dust settled from the arrest, Wilson had discussions with executives from Dancing With the Stars and it was decided that she should not be a contestant on Season 27 of the hit ABC competition series.

It is not known whether she will be considered for a future season of the program or not. The current season of DWTS has its finale on Monday, November 19, and Season 28 will air in 2019.

The Grammy Award winner made her first red carpet appearance since the arrest on Wednesday, November 14, at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. The long-haired brunette wore a sassy black jumpsuit with crystal studs to the event, which took place at the Bridgestone Arena.

Wilson’s last album was 2017’s Ready to Get Rowdy.