Kelly Ripa Presents Award To The ‘Incredible’ David Muir Of ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’

Besides her handsome husband, Mark Consuelos, and two sons, Michael and Joaquin, Kelly Ripa surrounds herself with several other incredibly charming men — and she often posts photos of the fellas on social media. For starters, there is her morning television co-host, Ryan Seacrest. Then there are her BFFs Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. And, lately, a new guy has been added to the mix — World News Tonight anchor and 20/20 co-host David Muir.

Ripa was even chosen to present her close pal with a prestigious award at the 6th Annual Save the Children Illumination Gala, which was held on Wednesday, November 14, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The nonprofit organization that helps children in the United States and all around the world get a healthy start in life honored Muir, talent manager Scooter Braun, and the food and beverage company Mondelez International at the event for their contributions toward giving children a brighter future. Actress Jennifer Garner, a Save the Children Trustee, who has worked with the charity for more than a decade, hosted the gala, which included a cocktail reception and dinner.

Muir received the Voice Award for “his extraordinary commitment to bringing attention to some of the worse humanitarian crises of our time,” according to Save the Children, including reporting on the 2016 Somaliland food crisis and drought that affected millions of kids and helping to raise more than $3 million after his piece on the sad situation aired on television.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving than David for this award because he chooses to use his voice as a megaphone for the forgotten,” Ripa stated as she presented the award to Muir.

“This honor is for the children, for their bravery, for their strength, and let’s celebrate their future because all of us in this room have the power to make sure they have one,” said the 44-year-old journalist during his acceptance speech.

The day after the gala, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host posted a photo to Instagram of herself with Muir walking down the steps of the American Museum of Natural History. Ripa is wearing a sparkly gold gown and the newscaster is sporting a suave suit. They are both smiling.

In her caption, the 48-year-old TV personality said that she felt “lucky” to present the Voice Award to her “incredible” friend.

On his Instagram page, Muir thanked Ripa “for the kind words on stage” and shared a picture of the two on the red carpet together.

Muir first joined the ABC News team in 2003. He has co-hosted 20/20 since 2013, and has anchored World News Tonight since 2014.