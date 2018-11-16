P Diddy Devastated Over Death Of Ex, Kim Porter, According To ‘People’: They ‘Were Still Very Close Friends’

The death of Kim Porter is hitting many people really hard, including her ex-boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, model and actress Kim Porter sadly passed away at the age of 47. Right now, a lot of details surrounding Porter’s death are unknown, but it is believed that she went into cardiac arrest based on the emergency dispatch audio.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious woman early this afternoon at Porter’s home in Toluca Lake, outside of Los Angeles in California. According to People, she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks, but it is still unclear at this time if that played a role in her death.

A source close to the former couple says that Diddy is not dealing well with the death, despite the fact that he and Porter were not romantically involved at the time of her passing.

“Diddy is devastated and shocked. He and Kim were still very close friends and co-parents even though their romantic relationship didn’t work.”

The same source says that Diddy and Porter were still a family and the news comes as quite a shock. Earlier this afternoon, CNN reported that Combs’ publicist, Cyndi Berger, released a statement to the public, confirming Porter’s death after rumors began circulating on social media.

Diddy's ex Kim Porter passes away at 47 from pneumonia: https://t.co/jhyLbSyNP7 pic.twitter.com/aMrJ8rShQ7 — Complex (@Complex) November 15, 2018

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” the publicist said, while not revealing any additional details into Porter’s death.

The publication shares that Diddy and Kim had a long and on-again, off-again relationship that first began in the early ’90s. They gave birth to their first child in 1998 and took a break from dating just a year later. The two resumed their relationship in 2003 before splitting for good in 2007.

The couple share three children together — Christian Casey Combs, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James Combs. Kim also has another child from a previous marriage. Since the news of her death broke, many celebrities have taken to social media to remember Porter. Rapper 50 Cent sent out a tweet earlier today to send his well wishes to the family.

“R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly,” he said. “I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type sh**. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”

Missy Elliott also shared a photo of Kim and her children along with a heartfelt tweet.

“My heart just aches so much 4 her children. She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time @KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH & KIND HEART,” she wrote.

The investigation into the cause of Kim’s death is still ongoing.