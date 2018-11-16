Britney Spears Eager To Get Engaged Following California Wildfires Scare, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Britney Spears is reportedly ready for boyfriend Sam Asghari to put a ring on it.

According to Hollywood Life, Spears is now more eager than ever to get engaged. A source close to the singer shares that Brit was recently shaken up by the devastating wildfires that rocked Southern California, even putting her own home in harm’s way. Spears and her children were forced to evacuate their abode in Thousand Oaks, but luckily were kept out of harm’s way.

However, the wildfire scare served as a reality check for the mother-of-two, who is realizing that life is just too short. Now, Britney is ready to take the plunge and say “I do,” and she’s hoping for a proposal over the holidays. A source close to Spears claims that she doesn’t want to “waste a moment” and wants to be engaged to Asghari immediately.

“Britney has been very shaken up by the fires. She’s feeling so lucky to be out of danger with her family, but it’s still very emotional for her. She’s going to be making a lot of donations to help the victims and she’s making a point to let everyone in her life know how much she loves them.”

The source goes on to share that Spears is telling everyone around her how much they mean to her. Additionally, since the fires rocked her world, she is beginning to realize how lucky that she is to have Sam in her life and she’s certain that he’s the man that she wants to spend the rest of her life with, even considering him to be her Prince Charming.

“Britney’s more eager than ever to get engaged to Sam and she wants it to happen over the holidays this year.”

And when it comes to supporting Britney and her two kids, Sam shouldn’t have to worry about a thing. Spears seems to be very financially secure, especially after having just have secured her second Las Vegas residency. As the Inquisitr shared last month, the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer will be taking her talents to the stage of the new Park Theater following her previous residency at Planet Hollywood.

Spears is set to make a huge payday as she will reportedly pocket an impressive $507,000 every time she hits the stage. The deal makes Britney Las Vegas’s highest paid performer, surpassing Celine Dion, who was earning $476,000 for each of her shows at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

It seems like Britney is at the top of her professional life and an engagement would certainly put her at the top of her personal life as well.