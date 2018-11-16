Sofia Richie Gives Scott Disick An Ultimatum About Kourtney Kardashian, Per ‘Life & Style’

Sofia Richie reportedly has some issues with her boyfriend, Scott Disick. The model has allegedly given him an ultimatum about their relationship, especially when it comes to his relationship with baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a Thursday, Nov. 15 report by Life & Style Magazine, Sofia Richie has told Scott Disick that if he even so much as thinks about cheating on her with Kourtney Kardashian, they’re relationship will be over.

“Sofia has made it very clear that if [he] strays, it’s over. She’d hate to see Kourtney get one up on her. Although, saying and doing are two different things,” an insider told the outlet.

“Sofia has her suspicions about Kourt and Scott hooking up, but he swears that nothing is going on between them. Nothing seems to stop Sofia from feeling like the third wheel to Kourtney,” the source added.

In addition to Sofia’s suspicions, Scot had revealed via a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that he and Kourtney had promised that they would try get back together again when they were 40. Kourtney will be40 on her next birthday, and some fans believe that the timing of the rumors are simply not a coincidence.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie currently believes that Kourtney and Scott have been getting intimate behind her back. Recently, the pair headed to New York City with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. They also took off for a getaway to Bali, where Kourtney, Scott, Mason, and Reign all posed for a sweet photo.

Sources tell the magazine that Sofia is now putting on a brave face in the public eye and is worried that she’s losing the crib on the entire situation. Meanwhile, another source claims that Kardashian and Disick did hook up while in New York City.

When Richie confronted him about the alleged cheating, he reportedly denied it all.

“Sofia confronted him about the situation, but he fobbed her off and just rolled his eyes. He really takes her for granted and gets upset when she tries to stick up for herself. Sofia’s starting to open her eyes more about how unreasonable Scott is, but ultimately, she’s still under his spell,” the source continued.

The source goes on to say that Kourtney and Scott’s secret hook ups haven’t been hidden too real, and that

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!