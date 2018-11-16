Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Sexy Black Leather Look In LA

Khloe Kardashian stepped out in Los Angeles this week to celebrate Cardi B’s collaboration with Fashion Nova. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star walked the red carpet, and showed off her famous curves in a sexy outfit.

According to a Thursday, November 15, report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed on the red carpet of the event on Wednesday. The reality star rocked a sexy black ensemble that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Khloe was spotted wearing a pair of skin-tight black leggings and thigh-high black heeled boots. Kardashian rocked a low cut leather top as well, and accessorized it by donning a ring on her finger, bracelets on her right wrist, and a dainty chain around her neck.

Khloe also donned her signature large hoop earrings, and wore her long, blonde hair in a classic ponytail on top of her head. Kardashian’s hair is styled in loose waves, giving her a very full bodied look.

The new mom also sported a full face of make up for the event, which included pink eyeshadow, matching blush, and pretty light pink lips. The youngest Kardashian sister also wore baby pink polish on her fingernails, and full, dark eyelashes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is seen in a brand new sneak peek of her family’s reality show reacting to boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

In the newly released clip, Kourtney Kardashian is seen talking to Khloe, who is laying in a hospital bed just hours after giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson.

“Is everyone writing to you?” Kourt asked Khloe in the clip. “Too many people, but like, shut up. I don’t have energy for that right now. I’m like, ‘Everyone, leave me alone,'” she replied.

“I appreciate that. I do. But it’s also, everyone has their own s**t that I know nothing about, and mine is thrown on the public of everything. And it’s just a lot harder to filter through stuff when it’s this public and when I gave birth the following day. It’s just too much,” Khloe says, referencing Tristan’s cheating scandal.

It has now been seven months since the cheating scandal and Khloe and Tristan are still together. However, things are rumored to be rocky between them.

Fans can see how the situation between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plays out when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.