Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Thong In Racy Outfit On The Set Of Her New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez is currently hard at working filming a music video for her latest single with DJ Khalid. J-Lo was spotted on set showing off her curves in a racy outfit.

According to a Thursday, November 15 report by Just Jared, Jennifer Lopez was photographed on the set of her new video looking sexy and flaunting a skimpy gray thong, which leaves little to the imagination.

J-Lo was photographed wearing a white crop top, which showcased the singer’s extremely toned abs. She also donned a pair of baggy gray pants, which hung very low on her hips, and showed off a high-riding gray thong, which peeked out of the top of the pants.

Lopez added to her look by rocking a large necklace and thick bracelets on both of her wrists. Her long, caramel-colored hair is parted down the middle and styled straight as it hangs down to her waist. JLo also has multiple rings on her fingers, and light-colored polish on her fingernails.

In addition, Jen has been busy this week as she also dropped her new single and music video with Bad Bunny, titled “Te Guste.” In the video, Lopez dons another racy look, sporting a tiny yellow bikini that shows off her six-pack abs.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the difference in dating her former fiance, Ben Affleck, and her relationship with current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

“It was just crazy,” J-Lo stated of the tabloid attention that she and Ben garnered. “Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit. Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn’t true, or it was like a third of the truth.”

As for her relationship with A-Rod, Lopez says that the two were already more mature when they met, and that they understood what they were looking for in a relationship.

“When we met, we’d both already done a lot of work on ourselves. Everybody has flaws, and the people I want in my life are the people who recognize that and are willing to work on those flaws. It’s super-important: someone who’s willing to look at themselves and say, ‘OK, I’m not great here’ or ‘I could do better there,'” Jen stated.

Fans are now waiting for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to announce an engagement. However, they’re staying mum on the topic for now.