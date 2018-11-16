Donald Trump ‘Preparing For The Worst’ As Robert Mueller Set To Unleash ‘Category 5 Hurricane,’ Insiders Say

Anxiety is running high in the Donald Trump White House as Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to unleash a flurry of indictments now that the midterm elections are over, 'Politico' reports.

Anxiety is running high inside the Donald Trump White House as Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepares to end a period with almost no public activity, leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, Politico reported on Thursday. Trump and his inner circle, including his son Donald Trump, Jr., expect that now that the midterms are concluded, according to the Politico report, Mueller is getting ready to unleash a “Category Five Hurricane” of criminal indictments.

Mueller gave a hint that his Russia collusion investigation still has a long way to go in a court filing Thursday, in which he asked for a delay in sentencing Trump’s former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, who, earlier this year, pleaded guilty to lying to investigators and conspiracy against the United States and agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation, as the Inquisitr reported.

But in Thursday’s filing, Mueller asked for a delay in sentencing Gates because not only was his cooperation with Mueller apparently not complete, but Gates was now providing information to “several ongoing investigations,” according to Politico.

“You can see it in Trump’s body language all week long. There’s something troubling him,” one Republican official with connections to the White House told Politico. “It’s not just a couple staff screw-ups with Melania. It led me to believe the walls are closing in and they’ve been notified by counsel of some actions about to happen. Folks are preparing for the worst.”

Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly preparing a storm of indictments. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump himself appeared to reveal his own anxieties about Mueller’s upcoming actions in a series of early morning Twitter posts on Thursday, in which he declared that “the inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts.”

Trump gave no indication as to whether he had somehow obtained inside information about the investigation, or whether he was simply inventing the details he purported to reveal, going on to say in his Twitter stream, “These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

What Trump meant in his statement that Mueller, who is a lifelong Republican, “worked for Obama for 8 years” is unclear. As Vox recounted, Mueller was appointed FBI director by Republican President George W. Bush in 2001 and served for the eight years of Bush’s two terms. When President Barack Obama, a Democrat, took office in 2009, he asked Mueller to stay on, which Mueller agreed to do, remaining in the job for just four years during Obama’s presidency.