Courtney Stodden Says ‘I’d Rather Go Naked Than Wear Victoria’s Secret,’ In New, Unretouched Instagram Post

Courtney Stodden's latest, unretouched, no-makeup Instagram post has a point to make about Victoria's Secret and body image.

Singer, model, and reality TV star Courtney Stodden registered her protest against comments made in a recent interview by Victoria’s Secret marketing boss Edward Razek. She posted a new photo on her Instagram page in which she wears the distinctive Victoria’s Secret angel-wings — and nothing else, not even makeup. The photo also appears to be completely unretouched, in line with Stodden’s new focus on body acceptance.

In an interview published last week in Vogue, Razek, 70, one of the brand’s top executives, attempted to explain his view that Victoria’s Secret runway shows should not include “plus-size” or transgender women as models, because Victoria’s Secret is in the business of selling “fantasy,” also suggesting that criticism of Victoria’s Secret’s lack of body diversity was nothing but jealousy on the part of the fashion lingerie line’s competitors.

“It’s like, why don’t you do 50? Why don’t you do 60? Why don’t you do 24? It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should,” Razek told Vogue. “Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is. It is the only one of its kind in the world, and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us. And they carp at us because we’re the leader.”

“After Edward Razek’s comments about ALL women and what the brand reflects… I’d rather go naked than wear Victoria’s Secret. Ladies, wear your wings proud. We’re all unique AND beautiful,” Stodden wrote in response.

As the Inquisitr has reported, the 24-year-old Stodden has recently given up dieting and embraced her new, fuller figure.

“I used to starve myself. I’m learning to love food. Of course there’s a balance… with everything in life — but b****, I’m gonna eat. #eat,” she wrote.

In another recent post, she said that since she gained 25 pounds, she feels “much better,” comparing her more recent appearance to what she looked like five years ago when, she said, she weighed only 100 pounds.

In another post that clearly excited her 263,000 followers, Stodden — who has adopted the stage name “Ember” for her career as a recording artist — declared, “I’d rather eat potatoes and drink champagne than be an xs!”She topped off the post with the hashtag “curvygirl.”

Of course, Stodden is far from alone among celebrities in her approach to body positivity. A new lingerie line created by superstar singer Rihanna, Savage X Fenty, is specifically designed for the complete range of body types and sizes, according to Yahoo! News.