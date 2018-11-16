Carrie Underwood Reveals All Of The Designers She Wore To The CMAs

The pregnant star looked gorgeous in 11 different ensembles.

Country singer Carrie Underwood is still riding high one day after the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. The pregnant 35-year-old not only co-hosted the three-hour ceremony on Wednesday, November 14, but also gave a killer performance, took home a highly-coveted trophy, revealed the sex of her unborn baby, and shined in 11 different amazing outfits.

Learning that Underwood is expecting her second son may have been the big news for fans, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, but being named Female Vocalist of the Year was the most important moment of the night for the superstar.

“Last night was a dream…one I’m still doing my best to not wake up from,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, November 15.

“Today (and every day) I am thankful for all those in my world who make this life happen! Thank you, fans, for the constant support and encouragement. YOU give all of us these amazing opportunities to do what we love. I hope I made you proud last night!”

She added three sparkling heart emojis to the post, which featured a three-image slideshow: one of Underwood holding her trophy in one hand and the envelope announcing her the winner in her other hand; a shot in a different dress in which she is holding on tightly to her CMA; and a photo of her 3-year-old son, Isaiah, touching the television screen during his mama’s performance of “Love Wins.”

“PS – the last pic was just too cute not to share,” she said in the last sentence of her caption.

The stylish celebrity had 11 different costume changes throughout the night — and each ensemble perfectly accented her growing baby bump.

On Instagram, Underwood posted a photo collage featuring all of her lovely looks that were styled by Marina Toybina and Courtney Webster. She also tagged each designer.

“Had so much fun with last night’s wardrobe! Love it all,” she captioned the image.

On the red carpet, Underwood wore a long-sleeve floral frock from Uel Camilo. When she sang her show-stopping song, she wore an electric blue caped dress with rainbow inner panels custom made by Stello, and backstage, after the awards ceremony, she wore an Usama Ishtay creation straight off the runway.

The other outfits the “Before He Cheats” vocalist sported during her big night out in Nashville were created by Alexandrine, Fabiana Milazzo, Elie Madi, Veejay Floresca, Richie Bondoc, and Luxe Fashion Label.

The blonde beauty also wore some gorgeous jewels from JN Jewels, Anabela Chan, Anne Sisteron, Sara Weinstock Jewelry, Loree Rodkin Jewelry, Jared Lehr, Graziela Gems, Pheres, and Dena Kemp.

And though they were often hard to see, Underwood wore sexy shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti, Stella Luna, Ruthie Davis, Rene Caovilla, Ritch Erani NYFC, and Sarah Flint.