‘Leprechaun Returns’ Trailer Shows That The Gory Irish Slasher Is Back

Fans of the Leprechaun horror movie franchise will be excited to know that he’s coming back to their screens. Lionsgate has revealed that this winter, Leprechaun Returns will be arriving On Demand and on digital, reports Collider. The trailer was recently shared by Lionsgate, giving fans a first look into what they can expect.

Once again, the Leprechaun is out, looking for his pot of gold. This time around, he will be going up against the sisters of the Alpha Upsilon sorority house once the girls accidentally awaken the slasher after using their well as a main water source in an attempt to go green for the environment.

Leprechaun Returns will be directed by Steven Kostanski, co-director of The Void and Bio Cop. Kostanski comes from the makeup effects realm, where his skills are sought after and have been put to use on The Divide, Father’s Day, IT, Nirvanna the Band the Show, Star Trek: Discovery, ABCs of Death 2, and Crimson Peak, to name only a few.

The trailer for Leprechaun Returns definitely shows that there will be some gore in store for horror fans. Lionsgate will release Leprechaun Returns on both On Demand and digital this December 11.

Warwick Davis will not be reprising his role as the Leprechaun, which is an issue that some fans of the franchise may have. Davis’ last appearance was in Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood in 2003. Instead, viewers will see Linden Porco take on the role. Fans of Channel Zero will recognize the actor as playing the malformed Smart Mouth in “Butcher’s Block,” cites Collider. Taylor Spreitler and Mark Holton will also be starring in Leprechaun Returns. Both will be returning to the series for the first time since the original film in 1993.

A synopsis for the Leprechaun Returns suggest that sorority girls will go head-to-head with the Leprechaun.

“The deadly, wisecracking Leprechaun is back in all his gory glory. When the sorority sisters of the Alpha Upsilon house decide to go green and use an old well as their water source, they unwittingly awaken a pint-sized, green-clad monster. The Leprechaun wants a pot of gold buried near the sorority house, but first he must recover his powers with a killing spree — and only the girls of AU can stop him.”

Certainly, fans from the series are familiar with the low Rotten Tomatoes score of only 23 percent on the Tomatometer for the first film in the franchise. That movie starred an unknown Jennifer Aniston.