Camille Grammer Shares Heartbreaking Photo Of Home That Burned Down In Woolsey Fire

Like many others, Camille Grammer tragically lost her home in the devastating California wildfires.

As the Inquisitr shared a few days ago, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to her Instagram account with a lengthy post about the deadly wildfires, confirming she’d sadly lost her home in the Woolsey fire. Along with the caption, Camille also shared an aerial photo of her home, up in flames.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home,” the reality star wrote.

Today, Grammer took to Instagram yet again to share a series of photos, including one of the aftermath. The first photo was a up-close image of the inside of her charred house with beams that had fallen and were barely recognizable. The remaining photos show memories from inside of the home, before it burned down. One photo shows her children, Mason and Jude, posing in the living room while another photo shows the family Christmas tree.

Two of the others photos show the family dog, and another image shows the trampoline in the family’s backyard. Clearly, the home had a special place in Camille’s heart with lots of special memories. And along with the series of photos, Camille also shared a touching caption to put things into perspective.

“This is what’s left of my home. We can replace/ rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continues to do so. He was family to me.”

In the rest of the post, Grammer shared a message for the people who have been complaining that firefighters couldn’t save their homes. She reminds those people to be thankful that they are alive and were lucky enough to not be killed in the fires. Camille also reminds those people that the brave firefighters saved a ton of lives in the deadly fires. The reality TV star then goes on to recall many of the events that she has hosted at her beautiful home over the years including charity events, Thanksgiving dinners, and Christmas gatherings.

“My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew wherever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong#woolseyfire I [heart] Malibu!! My home always,” she ended the post.