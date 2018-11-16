Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Pose For Family Photo In Bali

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together, at least for a family photo. The pair, who split back in 2015, reunited for a recent family vacation to Bali, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has the picture to prove it.

On Thursday, November 15, Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet snapshot on her Instagram account of herself and Scott Disick with their two sons, Mason and Reign. However, their daughter, Penelope, was nowhere to be seen.

In the photo, which was taken when the couple reunited for a family getaway to Bali, Kourtney is dressed in a green ensemble. Kardashian is seen wearing a pair of hip-hugging green pants, and an emerald-colored bra top, which shows off her ample cleavage, as well as her toned abs and flat tummy.

Scott dons a pair of khaki pants and a pink T-shirt. He completes the look with a pair of black sneakers as he stands behind his son, Mason, who wears a pair of colorful print shorts and a white T-shirt. Mason doesn’t wear shoes on his feet, but instead is sporting a pair of white socks.

Mason’s little brother, Reign, is seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow T-shirt, and some white sneakers. His long hair is parted down the middle and tied back into a ponytail.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, allegedly believes that her man has been hooking up with Kourtney Kardashian behind her back.

Sources claim that Sofia is very jealous of the time that Kourtney and Scott spend together with their children, and that she is becoming suspicious of their co-parenting relationship.

“Sofia puts on a brave face in public, but she seems jealous as hell about Scott and Kourtney recently. People are worried that she’s losing her grip on the situation. [Sofia] heavily suspects that Scott and Kourt have been sleeping together and, while she’s able to put it out of her mind most of the time, sometimes it just consumes her,” an insider said.

“Sofia confronted him about the situation, but he fobbed her off and just rolled his eyes. He really takes her for granted and gets upset when she tries to stick up for herself. Sofia’s starting to open her eyes more about how unreasonable Scott is, but ultimately, she’s still under his spell,” the source continued.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.