Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece, Alaina, Laid To Rest: ‘I’ll Miss You Forever’

It’s been a rough few weeks for Tamera Mowry-Housley and her family.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Tamera’s niece, Alaina Housley, was tragically killed in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California. Alaina, who was a freshman at Pepperdine University, was one of 12 people who were killed after a gunman opened fire inside the packed bar about 40 miles west of Los Angeles.

Mowry-Housley initially asked people on Twitter for help locating her niece after she went missing following the shooting, but she later announced in a statement that Alaina was sadly one of the innocent victims who never made it home.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” she and husband Adam Housley said in a joint statement. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

And just today, Mowry took to her Instagram account to share with fans that her precious niece was laid to rest. In a touching post, the 40-year-old shared a quote along with a heartfelt caption to remember the 18-year-old.

“Grief never ends … but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith …. It is the price of love,” the quote read.

“Today we lay you to rest sweet angel. I’ll miss you forever and your sweet smile,” Tamera captioned the post. “Until we meet again. This quote was sent to me by my friend David. When I am having a challenging day, I cling to it.”

So far, the sweet tribute has already gained a lot of attention from her followers with over 120,000 likes in addition to over 3,500 comments. Some fans chimed in to wish Tamera and her family the best during such a difficult time in their lives, while countless others offered their prayers.

“Praying for her parents. I couldn’t imagine losing someone over senseless tragedies. May she rest in peace for eternity,” one follower commented.

“My condolences out to you Tam Tam. Rest easy sweet angel,” another wrote.

Since Alaina’s passing, Mowry has been posting on her social media page rather frequently to remember her late niece. Earlier this week, the former Sister, Sister star took to her Instagram page to share yet another photo of Alaina with her son, Aden. In the snapshot, Alaina is all smiles as she wraps her arm around her cousin while holding two bouquets of flowers.

In the caption of the post, Tamera tells fans that her niece was really excited to attend Aden’s 6th birthday party but tragically can’t. Aden told his mom that she “lives in your heart now,” something that Tamera profoundly remembers.

Rest in peace, Alaina.