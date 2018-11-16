‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin has added to his brood. Radar Online reports that the reality TV star has welcomed his first child with current girlfriend Lauren Comeau. Marroquin has an older son, with whom he shares with one of the stars of the Teen Mom franchise, Kailyn Lowry.

According to Radar, the baby came into the world a couple of weeks earlier than expected, as Comeau’s due date was set for December. Radar Online did not report any complications as a result of the premature birth. They claim that Marroquin’s new bundle of joy weighs six pounds and 13 ounces.

As Radar reports, their relationship has been somewhat rocky. They first dated from July to September last year, but broke up before reuniting this year in March.

That was just months before Marroquin announced the pregnancy on social media in May with a photo of himself holding Lauren Comeau’s baby bump.

During their split, he dated fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

“Mom and baby are doing great,” Marroquin told Radar of the birth. He later revealed that he was in the delivery room when his girlfriend gave birth along with her mother and sister-in-law. “We still haven’t decided on a name.”

It looks like taking care of a blended family is working for Marroquin. When the couple held their gender reveal party, he praised Comeau for the way she’s been treating his older son, Lincoln.

“She’s really good to Lincoln,” he said. “He loves her and he asks about her all the time. He’s happy that she’s here permanently.”

For the reveal, the couple kicked soccer balls which contained blue dust. It looks like Marroquin was Team Boy because he wore a blue soccer jersey to the party and Comeau wore a pink one. Lincoln stayed neutral in a gray T-shirt.

Marroquin has previously expressed a reluctance to share news about his new relationship because of a fear of receiving negative comments, presumably from Teen Mom 2 and Kailyn Lowry fans.

“I was sad I couldn’t share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say,” he wrote in the caption of the pregnancy announcement photo. “The amount of love I’ve received is so overwhelming and so appreciated. I realized No negative comment will take this moment away from us.”

Despite his initial reluctance about sharing the news, Marroquin told Us Weekly that his ex-wife reacted positively to the news.

“Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other,” he said.