‘No Candle No Light’: Here’s The New Song From Zayn Malik And Nicki Minaj

'No Candle No Light' is about a relationship that has run its course.

Nicki Minaj and Zayn Malik have teamed up for a collaboration called “No Candle No Light.” The highly anticipated collaboration dropped on Thursday, November 15.

As Billboard points out, Zayn and Nicki’s song tells the story of “a couple whose relationship has run its course” and includes such lines as “Hand on your hand/ Chest on your chest/ Tangled in bed/ But I’m feeling you less.” In the song, the pair take turns singing and then join up for the chorus.

E! Online suggests that this song is about Zayn’s break up with Gigi Hadid earlier in the year. Although, Capital FM notes that the collaboration was recorded a year ago.

A music clip for “No Candle No Light” has been released today. This clip shows the lyrics as they are sung and doesn’t actually feature Zayn or Nicki Minaj.

The song starts with Nicki Minaj’s unmistakable “Young Money” call and then “smoothly slides in with the lyrics.” Billboard describes Zayn’s voice as “silkier than ever.”

Fans have been expecting this collaboration between Zayn and Nicki for a while now. However, a tweet in October from Zayn had Twitter users in a spin after he tweeted at Cardi B about a collaboration before “No Candle No Light” was released.

“@iamcardib Yo I’ve gotta a sick tune if you wanna jump on it lemme know,” the tweet said.

. @iamcardib Yo I’ve gotta a sick tune if you wanna jump on it lemme know ???????????????????????? — zayn (@zaynmalik) October 18, 2018

Some fans suspected Zayn was snidely tweeting at Cardi B about his collaboration with Nicki Minaj. For those who are unaware, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are not on the best of terms after an ongoing feud between the pair recently boiled over and became physical at New York Fashion Week, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

However, as Capital FM points out, it seems possible that Zayn Malik was talking about a different collaboration between himself and Cardi B. If this is the case, then fans have something new to look forward to in the future.

You can view the new clip for the Zayn and Nicki Minaj collaboration below.

As Pitchfork points out, Zayn has dropped a load of singles this year. These include, but are not limited to, “Let Me,” “Sour Diesel,” and “Too Much” (with Timbaland). His solo album, Mind of Mine, was released in 2016. However, a new album is expected, according to Rolling Stone.

Nicki Minaj has also had a pile of stuff coming out of late. Included is her “Dip” remix with Tyga and a new video clip for her own song, “Barbie Dreams,” which is from her latest album, Queen. This album was released earlier in the year.