Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless, Teases Fans With Sneak Peek At Electrifying Cosplay Calendar

Instagram hottie Abigail Ratchford has millions of people who follow her social media page to see her boundary-pushing photos and videos and she really got people buzzing with her latest updates. The bodacious brunette is known for her jaw-dropping curves and now she is ready to tease her followers with a sneak peek at an upcoming project.

Abigail Ratchford took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share some behind-the-scenes shots of a calendar she’s putting together. She was wearing a fiery-red, tiny costume and she noted that she was being made up to be Elektra.

In the clips, Ratchford was wearing a strappy red costume that is similar to a bikini and she wore both a red cap and gloves to match. There were lots of straps criss-crossing Abigail’s body that came together for a sexy look and the top of the costume was cut low enough to reveal plenty of Ratchford’s notorious cleavage.

Ratchford revealed that the Elektra look was for a cosplay calendar she has put together and it’s now available for people to pre-order. Abigail gave a peek at several of the other looks she put together for the project and these busty ensembles are going to be a big hit with her fans.

On Thursday afternoon, Ratchford shared a different type of photo, but this one was no less stunning. Abigail posted a black-and-white picture to her Instagram page and she’s topless in the photo. She has her raven-black hair in curls and swept over one shoulder and she’s looking away from the camera and down to the side.

The photo is cropped right where she has her hands covering her breasts, but the bottom edge of the photo shares a sultry peek at Abigail’s bosom. The only thing that Ratchford is wearing in what can be seen in the photo is a sparkly choker around her neck.

Abigail has built up a stunning following of 8.6 million fans on Instagram and this topless photo quickly became a big hit on her page. Ratchford’s picture had almost 30,000 likes in about an hour, with several hundred comments from those who thought that it was a stunning look.

There is no shortage of posts on Ratchford’s Instagram page showing her in bikinis or sexy lingerie sets, and she often receives 100,000 to 200,000 likes on the photos she shares. In these most recent video clips and pictures, Abigail was sharing some looks that were a little different from her usual and it looks like her fans loved them. Abigail Ratchford clearly has a lot of projects in the works right now and her millions of fans can’t wait to see what she teases them with next.