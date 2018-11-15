The Latest Version Of Monopoly Pokes Fun At Millennials

'Monopoly for Millennials' allows users to gain experience points rather than dollars.

Being a millennial is hard — well according to Hasbro’s latest version of Monopoly, at least.

According to the New York Post, Hasbro has created a new version of its popular Monopoly game: Monopoly for Millennials. The tagline for the game is “Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway.” In addition, Mr. Monopoly is seen wearing headphones and a participation medal.

This pretty much sets the tone for the entire game.

Another tagline refers to the commonly held perception that millennials don’t like to “adult.”

“Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!”

While the normal goal of Monopoly is to amass as much wealth as possible, in the millennial edition, the aim of the game is to gain experience points. These are then used on such things as tickets to a three-Day Music Festival, visiting a friend’s couch, attending a week-long meditation retreat, and going to a vegan bistro, according to the New York Post.

Because, apparently, memories last forever.

“Money doesn’t always buy a great time,” says the product description.

“But experiences, whether they’re good — or weird — last forever.”

Of course, the original real estate tagline references that commonly held belief that millennials tend to avoid all sorts of adult responsibilities, including buying real estate.

“What?!” Emily Roehler exclaimed.

“Hasbro’s #Millennial Monopoly says ‘forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway.’ Hopefully, they’ll be donating the proceeds to student debt relief (which is why millennials can’t afford real estate).”

What?! @Hasbro's #Millennial Monopoly says "forget real estate, you cant afford it anyway." Hopefully they'll be donating the proceeds to student debt relief. (which is why millennials can't afford real estate) https://t.co/Xw1Vmo9tNE — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) November 12, 2018

Millennials were quick to voice their opinion on Monopoly for Millennials.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW — Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018

Although, for others, they jumped to the defense of Hasbro.

I'm surprised at how many people are upset at @Hasbro making a monopoly for millennials. Is it because the loser doesnt get a participation trophy? #monopoly #hasbro #crybabies — Sparks (@JMFingSparks) November 14, 2018

Millennials mad about Millennial Monopoly is the most Millennial thing. https://t.co/EDiMFKu5gx — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) November 14, 2018

According to Yahoo! Finance, Hasbro released the following statement on the Monopoly for Millennials game.

“We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them. With many of us being Millennials ourselves, we understand the seemingly endless struggles and silly generalizations that young Millennials can face (and we can’t even!). Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!”

As for where you can grab your copy of Monopoly for Millenials? Well, it’s not yet on the Hasbro website. However, you can grab a copy at Walmart.