Ariana Grande Debuts Short New Hairstyle On Instagram

Now that Ariana Grande is single, she is making some big changes in her life — including her hair.

Today, the songstress took to her highly followed Instagram page to share a photo of her new hairstyle. In the close-up selfie, the 25-year-old tilts her head slightly to the side as she purses her lips. She’s wearing a Snapchat filter on her face, complete with flowered and bunny-shaped ears, a little pink nose, and of course a set of whiskers.

Though she does not specifically mention the new short, hairstyle in the caption of the image, fans couldn’t help but notice the big change as she debuts her new short, brown locks. So far, the photo has already earned Grande a ton of attention with over 1.5 million likes in addition to 56,000 comments. Some fans were quick to chime in on Grande’s new hairstyle while countless others couldn’t help but gush over how beautiful she is.

“Girl cutest hair! I love it keep it!!!”

“How beautiful you are, and not only do I say it for the cut you are a beautiful person of the soul, I love you,” one more commented.

“So is this her real hair without extension or has she cut her hair???!” another fan asked.

So far, it’s already been a year full of ups and downs for Ariana Grande. As the Inquisitr shared in the beginning of October, Grande and her fiance, Pete Davidson, called it quits just months after getting engaged. When the news first broke, it was reported that there was no major falling out, but the pair simply agreed that the timing wasn’t right to continue their relationship.

Grande also took the passing of her ex, rapper Mac Miller, very hard and that is also said to have played a role in the couple’s decision to part ways. But luckily, since the passing of Miller and since she called off the engagement, Grande has had some good things going on in her life as well.

For starters, Grande’s new single “Thank U, Next” reached a major milestone as the Inquisitr shared, and the singer proudly posted the news on her Instagram account to celebrate.

“Thank u, next has surpassed 100 MILLION streams on spotify in only 11 days. it is the fastest song in HISTORY to reach this milestone,” Grande wrote.

Additionally, Grande was named Billboard‘s “Woman of the Year” after the incredible success of her fourth album, Sweetener. Past winners of the prestigious award include Selena Gomez, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift. As the Inquisitr shared, Grande will be presented the award on December 6 at the 13th annual Women in Music dinner in New York City.