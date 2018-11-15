Kim Porter, Diddy’s Ex & Mother Of His Children, Passed Away At 47, Cause Of Death Unclear

Model and actress Kim Porter, Diddy’s long-term on and off girlfriend, and mother of three of his children, has passed away at the age of 47, according to TMZ.

As of this writing, the cause of death is unknown, but according to the emergency dispatch audio, the call was for a patient with cardiac arrest.

TMZ is also reporting that a source close to Kim claimed that she was suffering from flu-like symptoms for several weeks, and that she may have had pneumonia. A different source said that Porter contacted her doctor yesterday claiming that she wasn’t feeling better, but the source didn’t elaborate on whether the doctor offered any advice to Porter.

With all of that said, authorities don’t know if that was ultimately the cause of death, and it’s too soon to know for sure what happened. Until an autopsy is performed, Kim’s cause of death will remain unknown.

Law enforcement was called to Porter’s Toluca Lake home in Los Angeles at around noon today. However, the report didn’t indicate the time of death, so it’s unknown if Kim Porter had passed before law enforcement and medical personnel arrived on scene.

Kim Porter leaves behind four children — three of which were with Diddy. Diddy and Porter had twin girls named Jessie James and D’Lila Combs in 2006, and a son, Christian Combs, who was born in 1998. She also had a son named Quincy with producer Al B. Sure, whom Diddy helped raise.

Diddy and Kim Porter first started dating in 1994 and ended their relationship for the final time in 2007. Over the course of that 13 years, the couple broke up many times and made up almost as many.

Most recently, the whole family was seen together last month supporting Quincy at the premiere of his new movie, The Holiday Calendar.

When TMZ reached out for confirmation of Porter’s passing, Diddy’s rep, Cindi Berger, confirmed the news.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” Berger said.

As of this writing, Diddy himself has not posted anything on social media about Kim’s passing, nor has Al B. Sure.

Porter was from Columbus, Georgia, and was a successful model and actress. She made appearances on Diddy’s show, I Want to Work for Diddy, and she also appeared in the TV series, Wicked Wicked Games, in 2006-2007, and she had a few other roles in shows and movies over the years.