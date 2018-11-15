Bella Hadid Rocks Racy Lingerie Look On Instagram

Bella Hadid just can’t get over her looks from this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The model continues to post photos of herself from the show, which took place in New York City last week.

On Thursday, November 15, Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account to share yet another behind-the-scenes photo of herself at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In the sexy snapshot, Hadid is seen fixing her hair just before she goes out onto the runway to strut her stuff. Bella dons a silver bra and matching panties, as well as a gorgeous pair of white angel wings. Her dark, shoulder length hair is parted to the side and styled in soft curls for the event, and she wears a diamond bracelet on her wrist.

Bella rocked the runway with some of the most famous and beautiful supermodels in the world for the show. Hadid shared the catwalk with her sister, Gigi, friend Kendall Jenner, and others such as, Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skrive, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill.

Musical guests such as The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, and Shawn Mendes also performed during the show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bella Hadid’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, was also front and center for the event. The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, reportedly sat in the front row next to Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Things have allegedly been going great in the couple’s relationship, and they’ve even moved in together.

“He asked her to move in and she, of course, agreed. She felt that this was the next best step in their relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly.

A second source revealed to Hollywood Life, that the couple believed moving in together was the next natural step in their relationship, and that they are currently looking to find a new home that they can share together.

“They also have been apartment hunting in the city for a new place, which is important to Bella. She wants somewhere new that they can both call home rather than her living at his place. But they are definitely getting more serious and Bella is really happy about it all,” the source added.

Bella Hadid and the rest of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show models can be seen when the show airs on ABC on December 2.