‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Teddi Mellencamp Hints At Lisa Vanderpump’s Reduced Role On Instagram, Per ‘AAtRH’

What was she caught saying on Instagram?

Teddi Mellencamp addressed Lisa Vanderpump’s absence from filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the comments section of a recent photo on Instagram.

According to a November 14 report from All About the Real Housewives, Mellencamp was caught discussing the ongoing rumors of Vanderpump’s potential exit from the show — after a fan threatened to stop watching if Vanderpump didn’t return.

“If [Lisa Vanderpump] isn’t on the show anymore I won’t be watching,” the fan wrote.

“Well then it looks like you’ll have even more time to troll my Instagram,” Mellencamp replied.

Rumors first began swirling in regard to Vanderpump leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills earlier this week. A short time later, Vanderpump confirmed that she had not yet made an official decision to TMZ. That said, it seems safe to say that the reality star and restaurateur won’t be seen on the show’s ninth season nearly as much as she has in seasons past.

For the past couple of months, Lisa Vanderpump has been avoiding her co-stars completely. In fact, she hasn’t been seen with any one of them since she attended the September 7 wedding of Denise Richards to her husband, Aaron Phypers, in Malibu, California.

Below is a cast photo taken of the remaining women of the show, aside from Richards and Camille Grammer — who were forced to skip their trip to France due to the wildfires in Southern California.

On November 14, E! News offered an update on Lisa Vanderpump’s Season 9 role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stating that while Vanderpump will be featured “in the majority of episodes this season,” she has only filmed “on a few occasions” throughout the beginning weeks of production — and has been completely absent in the months since.

“She has not been filming at every event, but fans can expect to see her throughout,” the insider said.

“She has been refusing to film and… her interactions with the ladies have been solely negative. Lisa has still not returned to filming and as of now has no plan to. It’s too far gone, and Lisa agrees that she shouldn’t return at this point,” the source continued of a possible return to the show for Season 10.

As for the rest of the cast, they are said to be completely over Vanderpump and her drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to begin airing sometime early next year on Bravo TV.