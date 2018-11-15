Amy Schumer Hospitalized For Severe Morning Sickness

The comedian recently announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer has had to cancel two upcoming stand-up shows in Texas due to complications with her pregnancy, USA Today reported.

Schumer took to her Instagram account Thursday, posting a photo of her sleeping on a hospital bed surrounded by equipment, bundled up under several blankets. She revealed in the caption that she has been hospitalized due to hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness and vomiting.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital,” she wrote in the post, also admitting that her diagnosis “blows.”

She assured fans that both she and her baby are fine, but cast doubt on those that say the second trimester is “better,” saying that they are not telling “the full story,” as she has experienced more sickness during the second trimester of her pregnancy than she previously had.

“Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh*t!” she wrote. “Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

Schumer was set to perform two shows in the Lone Star State — one at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas on Thursday, and one on Friday at Austin’s Long Center. Both shows have been postponed to a later date, one that has not yet been announced.

Schumer has been fairly open with her fans about the not-so-glamorous side of her first pregnancy. A few weeks ago, as noted by People, she posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing her leaning over an open toilet. In the image, Schumer was shirtless and had her blonde hair pulled into a messy bun.

“Markle is in Fiji #same,” she wrote on the photo, referring to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is also pregnant. “Milf alert,” she joked.

Earlier this week she posted another snap to her Instagram, this time thanking her fans for her People’s Choice Awards nominations. The award show was held on November 11, but Schumer was not in attendance.

“I wish I could have been there but all i do is standup and puke right now,” she wrote in her post.

The I Feel Pretty actress announced that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, were expecting their first child in October. She did so in a fun, unconventional way.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Schumer enlisted the help of her friend Jessica Yellin — head of the the organization News Not Noise — to break the news through her own Instagram Story. Yellin shared a list of Amy’s voting recommendations for the 2018 midterm elections. Those that made it to the bottom of the list saw a surprise from the comedian — a simple line that read, “I’m pregnant-Amy Schumer.”