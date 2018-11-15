Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Skin-Tight Black Dress During Dinner Date With Kourtney Kardashian

Larsa Pippen stepped out with her best friend Kourtney Kardashian this week in Hollywood, and fans couldn’t help but notice her revealing outfit.

According to a Nov. 15 report by Daily Mail, Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian hit the town on Wednesday night as they enjoyed dinner at Matsuhisa restaurant.

Larsa turned heads as she donned a tight and tiny black mini dress for the outing. The low-cut ensemble left little to the imagination and flaunted the reality star’s famous curves.

The long-sleeved dress was paired with some black Fendi tights and a pair of black heeled boots. Larsa’s long, blonde hair is seen parted down the middle and styled straight for the dinner date, and she completes her look with a black purse slung over her shoulder.

Meanwhile, Pippen’s friend, Kourtney Kardashian, is seen wearing a much more casual look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dons a pair of loose-fitting black pants, and a graphic Pink Floyd T-shirt. She wears her dark, shoulder-length hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Kourtney completed her casual and comfy look by rocking layered chains around her neck and a pair of snakeskin heeled boots, which have seemingly become a favorite of hers this fall.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen recently filed for divorce from her husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, whom she was married to for 21 years.

After the divorce filing, online critics began to call Larsa a gold digger, and finally, she couldn’t take it any longer. Pippen responded the criticism about her divorce by revealing a heartbreaking message about how she felt utterly alone in her marriage and decided to do what was best for her by calling it quits with the NBA great.

“He was no where [sic] around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money and I’ve had it my whole life. I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point i decided I have to live my truth and here I am.”

Larsa and Scottie share four children together, Justin, Sophia, Presten, and Scottie Pippen Jr. Following the divorce filing, the Pippens revealed that their children are the most important things in their lives and asked for privacy during the divorce.

“Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Larsa Pippen can often be seen hanging out with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian during episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on E! network.