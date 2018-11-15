Noah Cyrus Goes Braless In See-Through Shirt During Cardi B’s Fashion Event

Noah Cyrus stepped out in Hollywood this week to show off her famous curves. Miley’s younger sister appeared at Cardi B’s launch for Fashion Nova on Thursday night rocking a see-through top.

According to a November 15 report by the Daily Mail, Noah Cyrus attended the event solo — and decided to flaunt her tiny waist and toned abs in a midriff baring cheetah-print crop top.

The garment left little to the imagination, as it was sheer and see-through. Cyrus decided to go braless underneath. She paired the racy top with a pair of olive-colored track pants and wore clear heels with white fur accents.

Noah rocked a bright red polish on her nails and sported bracelets on both of her wrists. Her shoulder-length dark hair was parted down the middle and styled straight. She wore a natural makeup look, which included a pretty pink lip gloss, dark mascara, and filled-in eyebrows. Cyrus also layered multiple necklaces to complete her look for the night.

Noah attended the event with a multitude of other stars, such as Khloe Kardashian — who flaunted her curvy physique in an all-black ensemble with a leather jacket over top, her hair styled in wild waves.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus has been single since she and rapper Lil Xan split back in September. The couple, who dated for only a few weeks, confirmed their breakup via their Instagram Stories — and things got messy when they both accused each other of cheating.

Noah revealed that she became suspicious of Xan when she noticed he had a mark on his body that she believed to be a hickey. He denied these allegations firmly.

“He told me it was just a bruise. I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it. Cheaters like to accuse their partners of cheating to make themselves feel less guilt. This isn’t the first time this has happened to me and now I’m being forced to deal with crazy accusations when I’m not even sure where all this came from,” Noah Cyrus stated on Instagram.

“When you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was. If this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you’ve succeeded,” she added on the social media platform.

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan had made their public debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards — just days before their split.