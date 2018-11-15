Ashley Graham Teases Topless Peek From Bed As She Relaxes And Admits She’s In A ‘Mood’

Model Ashley Graham has been constantly on the go lately — juggling a ton of projects — and it looks as if it all caught up with her on Thursday. She has been keeping her followers on Instagram updated with each appearance and project, and her latest Instagram Story showed a racy, and somewhat silly, moment that definitely got her fans buzzing.

This week, Ashley Graham attended the Glamour Magazine “Woman of the Year” celebration, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to launch her new digital series Fearless, and paid a visit to Jimmy Fallon on his Tonight Show. She was in New York for the WOTY and Fallon appearances, and then shared via her Instagram Stories that she was on a plane back to Los Angeles as of Wednesday night.

On Thursday, it looked like Graham was ready to move at a slightly slower pace — at least for a little bit. She posted an enticing picture to her Instagram Stories showing her topless and in bed, and she added some graphics teasing that she was in a mood.

Ashley appeared to be wearing little, if anything, as she held a white sheet over her bosom. All of the pertinent bits were covered, although Graham did showcase a fair amount of sideboob in the shot.

The model didn’t share anything specific about the mood that she was in when she took the shot. However, it looked like she was likely happy — and anxious to take a bit of the day to just catch her breath after such a busy week.

Graham’s fans think that she looks incredible in anything which she wears, and she chose some gorgeous pieces for her numerous appearances this week. As the Inquisitr shared recently, Ashley wore a beautiful Christian Siriano design for the Glamour event. The outfit was comprised of lime-green pants and a white crop top that showed off her midriff. The garment had a long, flowing component that made her stand out from the crowd.

For her appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ashley wore a stunning red dress. She credited designer Brandon Maxwell for the piece, and as E! News previously shared, Graham is a big fan of Maxwell’s — and his commitment to include women of all sizes in his line.

In the glimpses of the stunning red dress that Graham shared to her Instagram Stories, she joked that she had no bra on, was wearing no spanx, and had no problem. It looked like she had a blast on Fallon’s show — and it was surely a fun experience to have after a couple of more serious events earlier in the week.

Ashley Graham has 7.7 million followers on Instagram, and she is constantly inspiring people with her openness, honesty, and confidence. Whether it’s a gorgeous look on a red carpet or a brief glimpse of a topless moment in bed, the model encourages others to be themselves and to embrace what they have to offer — and her fans love her for it.