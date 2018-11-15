Rob Kardashian ‘Overweight, Depressed’ Per ‘Radar Online’

The Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered together on Wednesday for a fairy-themed birthday bash to celebrate Dream Kardashian having turned 2 back on November 10. The party, attended by aunts Kim Kardashian-West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner was not without the infamous Kardashian flair — and was heavily documented on the sisters’ social media accounts.

Noticeably absent from the Instagram Stories and pictures of the famous family, however, was the father of the birthday girl — the often-troubled Rob Kardashian.

The Kardashian family shared several snaps of Dream’s big day on their respective social media platforms. Khloe shared several on her Instagram Story, including all the details, such as the custom blue, sparkling car gifted to the birthday girl.

Rob Kardashian — currently in the middle of a very unpleasant legal battle with the mother of his child, Blac Chyna — is reportedly overweight and depressed, per a source for Radar Online. As such, he has been hiding from the cameras, and was not absent from the party as fans suspected.

“He is overweight and depressed. It’s bad. The family is very worried,” a source close to the Kardashian family told Radar Online.

Kardashian, the owner of Arthur George, a graphic sock company, is allegedly desperate to lower his child support payments to Blac Chyna. He currently pays a lump sum of $20,000 a month. His argument for reduced child support payments is twofold — his company is suffering financial woes, and he has been absent from Keeping Up with the Kardashians as late. His diminished appearances also come with a diminished paycheck.

Recently, Rob was forced to sell half of Arthur George to his mother and manager Kris Jenner, according to Cosmopolitan Magazine, a move he had to make due to his legal troubles with his ex. He was reportedly approximately $300,000 in debt.

With a long history of weight struggles, Kardashian, who had stepped out of the spotlight after his infamous public split with Chyna last July, had been making strides to live a healthier lifestyle both physically and mentally — removing all social media accounts and keeping a low profile.

In October, Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian, 31, had lost an estimated 30-50 pounds. A source close to the family told ET, “Getting out of the spotlight was so important for Rob. He needed to completely change his life, things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus.”

According to the Radar Online report, the family has given up on Rob after several back and forth attempts to get his life back on track. “They’ve given up trying to fix him,” Radar Online‘s source confided. Kourtney, the eldest Kardashian sister, is reportedly the only one that still keeps in contact with her brother.