Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloe Kardashian is a woman who’s trying to hold it all together in the latest sneak peek for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a Nov. 15 report by Us Weekly Magazine, a brand-new clip from Sunday’s new episode has been released, and it reveals Khloe Kardashian’s state of mind directly following Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal and the birth of their daughter True.

In the clip, Khloe is seen sitting in her hospital bed while checking her phone. She looks tired and sad as her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, are there for her.

“Is everyone writing to you?” Kourt asked Khloe in the clip. “Too many people, but like, shut up. I don’t have energy for that right now. I’m like, ‘Everyone, leave me alone,'” she replied.

Kourtney then told her younger sister that she believes everyone is just thinking about her and wants her to know that they love and support her throughout the major drama going on in her life.

“I appreciate that. I do. But it’s also, everyone has their own s—t that I know nothing about, and mine is thrown on the public of everything. And it’s just a lot harder to filter through stuff when it’s this public and when I gave birth the following day. It’s just too much,” Khloe says, referencing Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time the scandal erupted online and gave birth to their baby girl just hours later. Kardashian put her feelings aside to allow Thompson in the delivery room for the birth of his daughter, but her sisters were not happy about having to see the unfaithful NBA player.

In another new clip for the episode, Kim Kardashian walks into the hospital room to find Khloe and Tristan holding hands, per the Inquisitr. When Khloe asks if they’re going to acknowledge each other, Thompson leans over to give his baby’s aunt a hug. Once he turns his back, Kim immediately begins to make faces at him and stick her tongue out.

Now, seven months later, Khloe and Tristan are still together and are reportedly planning to spend baby True’s first Thanksgiving together in Ohio, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to another Inquisitr report.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.