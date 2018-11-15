Danica Patrick Says That Aaron Rodgers Is The First Boyfriend Who Offers To Buy Things, Like Dinner, For Her

Chivalry is not dead, apparently. While it’s usually believed that a man should foot the bill on the first date — according to older traditions, at least — that hasn’t always been the case for Danica Patrick.

In a recent interview with In Depth With Graham Bensinger, the former NASCAR driver opened up about her relationship with Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers — confessing that he is the first partner of hers who actually pays for things.

“I finally found someone who pays for things. That’s never happened.”

“I mean I would buy dinner most of the time,” Patrick continued. “It was super uncomfortable in the beginning with Aaron to have him paying for things, because it was so out of the norm for me.”

Patrick went on to say that at first, it was hard for her when Aaron wanted to pay for most things. Danica relayed that it was hard to break the pattern that she was previously used to. But with time, Danica says that she has gotten used to it — and while she does return the favor from time to time, she says that Rodgers is the one who “pays for most things.”

As of late, both Patrick and Rodgers have been spilling the beans about their relationship. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Danica hilariously confessed that when she and Aaron first met at the ESPY Awards back in 2012, he was chatting her up with lines from the hit film Dumb and Dumber.

“He was at the bar, puttin’ out the vibe — Dumb and Dumber, you know? And, I remember he was doing movie lines! And, people that love movie lines, LOVE movie lines. So, I think we had a dialogue in movie lines, and I was like, ‘This guy is really funny!'”

Of course, this happened far before the pair started dating. The couple famously met in 2012, and ended up exchanging email addresses with each other at that time. They kept in touch sporadically, but it wasn’t until recently that they exchanged phone numbers and began dating late last year. Rodgers was previously linked to actress Olivia Munn, while Patrick was in a relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Rodgers has also sat down in interviews to gush over his girlfriend, confessing that he feels very comfortable around her. He also says that the relationship feels very natural for them.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other. We’re really into each other,” he recently said.

It’s probably only a matter of time until Patrick — or Rodgers — speak lovingly about the other in public again.