Josephine Skriver Flaunts Her Sexy Figure In Black Lingerie During Saucy Victoria’s Secret Video Clip

Danish model Josephine Skriver is one of the top models in the Victoria’s Secret family and it is easy to see why when taking a look at her Instagram page. Skriver and many of the other VS Angels have been sharing a lot of tidbits from filming the annual Fashion Show last week and it looks like a few of them are now working on Valentine’s Day shoots. In Josephine’s latest behind-the-scenes video clip, she looks especially sultry and fans won’t want to miss this one.

On Thursday, Josephine Skriver shared a short video clip to her Instagram page that her followers went wild over. It shows the Victoria’s Secret model in a black lingerie set of a bra and panties and she’s strutting her stuff in front of a green background.

Skriver said in the caption of the post that she was back at work and the video is very much like one that fellow Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd just shared via her Instagram page. Josephine, just like the Inquisitr shared about the post from Romee, is strutting her stuff in sexy lingerie and it looks like it’s being filmed with a green screen in the background so a different background can be added later.

While Josephine always gets a lot of engagement from her Instagram followers on her posts, this one was especially popular. Skriver has 5.4 million fans on the social media site, and more than 460,000 of them liked this post in a mere four hours. There were also hundreds of comments from people who said she slayed, was an inspiration, and was absolute perfection.

This Victoria’s Secret Angel definitely has her catwalk strut perfected at this point. In the slo-mo clip, Skriver is looking right at the camera with a serious stare and her long hair is blowing behind her. Josephine’s insane body looks sexy and stunning in this particular lingerie set that shows off some cleavage, showcases her taut abs, and perfectly hugs her hips.

Last week, Skriver shared plenty of sneak peeks at the looks she wore for the 2018 Fashion Show, which will air on ABC on December 2. She made time for a bit of fun after the evening wrapped, cheering for the Raiders in their last NFL game and hitting an Islanders hockey game in New York with fellow Angel Kelsey Merritt.

Fans cannot wait to see what comes of this video clip that Josephine Skriver shared via her Instagram page, as it’s going to be a sexy promotion no matter what is added to the background. The longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel knows how to rock a sultry lingerie set and her fans can’t see what she models for them next.